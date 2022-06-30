Tablecloth for Rs 30,600: Priyanka Chopra's Homeware Brand Slammed Over 'Ridiculous' Prices

Priyanka Chopra recently launched a homeware collection called Sona Home, sealing her identity as an entrepreneur par excellence as well as an actor. The Sona Home collection includes dinnerware, table linens, bar décor among other items. Priyanka said that the items are representative of Indian culture. “Indian culture is known for its hospitality, it’s all about community and bringing people together…and for me that is the ethos of SONA HOME," she wrote in an Instagram post. The intricate products are supposed to represent the Indian culture of hospitality. Their price, however, has sparked discontent among social media users who said it was way too high.

There are two categories of items: Sultan’s Garden and the Panna Collection. The Panna table runner costs Rs 14,043, the Panna rectangular table cloth is worth Rs 30,612, a set of four Panna coasters costs Rs 4,576. One Sultan’s Garden dinner plate costs Rs 4,733, a serving bowl from the collection costs Rs 7,732, a tea cup and a saucer are priced at Rs 5,365 and a mug is worth Rs 3,471. These are among a host of other items listed on the Sona Home website. All rates are approximate.

Many Reddit users criticised the pricing.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had shared a video to offer a glimpse of some of the pieces in her collection as she spoke with the company’s co-founder Maneesh Goyal. The two discussed the thought they have put into every single piece. Priyanka said, “What’s so beautiful about I think Sona Home is that every single thing comes from a thought. There’s a reason for the design being the way it is. There’s a reason why we have chosen certain shapes, why there’s a certain embroidery."

Taking to the captions, she penned a note in which she spoke about the inspiration behind the pieces. She wrote, “In addition to being inspired by India, there are many personal tie-ins to this collection, like the lampshades are made using vintage Saris inspired by a beautiful story about Maneesh’s mom (It tears me up every time I hear it)." She also got a shout-out from actor Mindy Kaling.

