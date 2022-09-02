Taco Seller Earns Over Rs 2 Lakh in One Hour Despite Giving Tacos For Free, Here's How

A tacos seller earned nearly 2 lakhs in an hour as shown in a viral TikTok video. Wondering how? Well, the clip, shared by a Twitter user, showcases the entire incident unfolding. Sharing the heartwarming content, the user, who goes by the name rosslife, wrote, “This is my favorite type of TikTok content." And we cannot agree more. Let us take you through the video.

https://twitter.com/_rosslife/status/1565032338081579009

The clip opens with a man pulling his car to the taco stand. He ordered a “little Taquito de Asada" and he wasn’t disappointed at all. Impressed by the lip-smacking delicious plate of Mexican food, the TikToker told the owner that he will pay for everybody’s tacos for the next hour.

When the “Free Tacos" sign was put up, the tacos stand started to get footfall. We could see a man visibly surprised as he cross-checked saying, “Free Tacos? Really?" As the news spread in the locality, people started showing up and the line only grew longer. A couple of children came up to the TikToker to thank him for his gesture. The shop owner and his men served the customers until they ran out of everything.

Advertisement

When the TikToker asked the owner how many tacos he was able to sell, he didn’t have a number. However, he said, “From what I was able to count 95 people." Putting some mathematics into play, the TikToker calculated – “3 tacos per person, so $855 (Rs. 68,054)." He, next, handed over $1,000 (Rs. 79, 568) to the stall owner, who wasn’t tired of thanking the TikToker. But this was not it. The TikToker handed over another $1,000 (Rs. 79, 568) to the owner as a tip for all his hard work.

The video concluded as the owner jokingly asked the TikToker to come again.

Advertisement

Shared on August 31, the 1-minute 24 second video has so far clocked over 3 lakh views.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here