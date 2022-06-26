Taiwanese Shop Owner Puts Up Sign Asking Customers to Not Call Her ‘Auntie’

Auntie and uncle are terms that are not just used in India but across South and East Asia.

Auntie, aunt, chachi, kaki — we Indians have an age-old habit of referring to strangers in familial terms. Every girl around our age is either sister or sister-in-law, while slightly older women turn into aunts. This is true for other countries in South and East Asia as well. But for one woman in Taiwan, being called ‘auntie’ was not going to pass anymore. A woman running an eatery in Taiwan hung up a sign asking customers to not call her “auntie", pictures of which have now gone viral.

The sign was found in a breakfast shop in Taoyuan, a city to the southwest of New Taipei, reported Taiwan News. The picture of the sign was posted on the Facebook group Baofei Commune by a member who saw the shop.

Advertisement

“In order to maintain the quality of food orders, humans who are aged 18 and over, please do not call the proprietress Auntie," reads the entire sign hung up on a banner above the shop. The banner also includes a picture of the shop owner.

The member who added the picture of the sign wrote on the group that he had said, “Auntie, I would like a thick slice of smoked chicken with onion and a glass of cold milk," only to have his request ignored. It was only when another customer pointed to the sign hanging above the shop that he realised his mistake.

Quickly rephrasing his request, the author then referred to the proprietor as “beautiful lady boss". While his request was heard in this instance, the owner did exclaim that the “sign was made for you (the author)."

While the author only hoped that he didn’t “find anything weird in my breakfast," perhaps it is better for us to start referring to strangers with terms that don’t make assumptions about their age. Not doing so may lead to finding “weird things" in our meals.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.