Taiwanese Tutor is Using Adult Film Site to Teach Math, Earns Rs 2 Crore a Year

Each educator has a unique approach to teaching in order to make things more fascinating and enjoyable for the learners. The most significant aspect of online education, in particular, is keeping a student engaged. However, a Taiwanese math instructor went over and above to earn it by hosting math lectures for learners on a porn site, sharing more than 200 videos that are absolutely free of sexually explicit content. It’s plausible that only a small percentage of site users are seeking hour-long calculus videos, yet the Taiwanese math instructor Changhsu uploads them anyway. According to reports, Changhsu has a master’s degree in mathematics and has apparently been teaching for 15 years; both online and at Taiwanese cram schools, which provide supplemental study lessons for determined students. He offers lectures on YouTube and has launched an online course with its own dedicated URL in 2020.

Though he had previously depended on YouTube for his teachings, he decided to expand out last year by publishing part of his lectures on an adult site that distributes video for adults. The 34-year-old math tutor discovered a saturated market for math explainers on YouTube. He told Mel Magazine that he seeks to reach out to a new market of math students.

“Since very few people teach math on adult video sites, and because there are so many people who watch videos on them, I believed that if I published my lessons there, a lot of people would see them," the teacher explained. He has tried to broaden his audience by uploading content to other pornographic websites as well, but he claims that such platforms “know which sorts of videos are adult and which aren’t, and they forbid them".

Changhsu has garnered several positive online reviews and now has a verified channel on the adult film site under the handle ‘changhsumath666’.

He stated that many students who require a math teacher know him through the adult site, and some of them purchase his course. Changhsu gets $7,500,000 New Taiwan dollars (around Rs 2 crore) each year from the course, which he uses to pay bills and give salary to staff that assists him in teaching on many platforms.

