Taiwan's Ecosystem Faces Threat from This Toxic Species of Toads

Island nation Taiwan is facing a threat from a specific species of amphibians. The cane toad, scientifically known as Rhinella marina, is a highly toxic species of toad native to the Americas. The toxins present in cane toads can be fatal to humans and even pets like dogs and cats if it gets into the eyes or mouth. Cane toads release a milky-white toxin from their skin known as bufotoxin when faced with a threat. The toxin oozes from glands behind their eyes and is lethal to most animals.

Although toads are considered auspicious in Taiwanese culture, this particular species poses more threats than benefits. According to a report by NBC News, volunteers from the Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society worked by flashlight to gather toads late into the night last week and have collected up to 300 of them.

The presence of the invasive toads in the region was first flagged by a local resident at a farm in a small town in Taiwan's central mountain range. After researchers in Taiwan learned of a possible cane toad invasion, volunteers at Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society immediately came to the farm to investigate.

Cane toads are native to 14 countries but are found in more than 40 countries. They are also listed as one of the 100 Worst Invasive Species. The list is supervised by the Invasive Species Specialist Group, an international advisory body of scientists and policy experts.

Speaking to NBC News, volunteer Guava Tsai said that they are hoping to minimise the impact brought by the invasive species by collecting them to protect their own local species. Another volunteer from the Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society, Feng Chen told NBC News that if cane toads spread throughout Taiwan, it will certainly be devastating to Taiwan’s ecosystem. Rick Shine, a specialist in amphibians and reptiles at Macquarie University in Sydney told the media website that toxins released by the cane toads have led to deaths of several dogs.

