Taj Mahal is One of the World's Most Viewed Tourist Spots on Google Street View

Google Street View, a technology that made us feel what teleportation would feel like, recently celebrated its 15th birthday. Launched in 2007, starting with the United States, Google Street View has reached some of the most popular places in 15 years’ time and has captured over 220 billion pictures in over 100 countries.

To commemorate the day, Street View launched a list of places and monuments that were most visited on the platform and turns out, India’s Taj Mahal was one of the top three most visited monuments on Street View. Counted among the seven wonders of the world, Agra’s Taj Mahal is the third most visited tourist spot in the virtual world. The first and second spots are taken by Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and Paris’ Eiffel Tower. Built in 1632 by Emperor Shah Jahan, Taj Mahal still stands as one of the greatest architectural marvels in the world.

Google Street View also published a list of the most visited countries and cities in the world. Now, one would think that a popular and bustling city such as Paris, London, or New York would obtain the winning position. But, as per the list published by Street View, the most virtually visited country on the platform is Indonesia, reported AFP.

The country famous for its Komodo Dragons, Indonesia also pulled its magic in the list of the most visited cities on Google Street View. The most visited city turned out to be Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta. The countries following Indonesia included the United States, Japan, Mexico, and Brazil, among others. The cities following Jakarta on the list of most-viewed cities on Google Street view included Tokyo, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, and Buenos Aires, among others.

This is not the first time that the Taj Mahal has shone a bright spotlight on India. In 2015 too, Taj Mahal was on the list of top ten tourist spots visited on Google Street View.

