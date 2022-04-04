'Take a Shot For me': 92-Year-Old US Grandma Lists Rules For Her Funeral

A 92-year-old Connecticut grandmother recently hogged all the limelight and had the internet talking after she revealed her funeral plans. The nonagenarian amused millions on TikTok by talking about her plain-spoken rules for her funeral, including the woman she demands be excluded from the guest list. One of the most popular grandmas on TikTok, Lillian Droniak has 3.8 million followers.

According to a report in The Mirror, Lillian has three simple rules for her funeral. First, she wants people to cry for her after she kicks the bucket but not too much, asking people to not make a fool of themselves by overdoing it. As a second rule, she asked Bertha not to be allowed to her funeral and is to be refused entry even if she turns up.

The last rule is that people should get drunk at her funeral. “And you’d better get drunk afterwards. Take a shot for me," she said. Even though there appears to be an interesting backstory between Lillian and Bertha, she doesn’t go into details about why the woman isn’t invited to the funeral.

In the caption, she reassured followers she was not going to die anytime soon, writing: “It will not be any time soon but don’t forget it."

Millions have watched and liked this video of Lillian. Many were curious about who Bertha was and the feud she had with Lillian. After several people asked for a post about the beef with Bertha, Lillian vowed to share that story soon. Lilliam also shares tutorials on fashion advice and dating tips. Recently, she shared a list of her ‘green flags for guys’.

Lilliam and her grandson began making films together on YouTube approximately a decade ago, according to Newsweek and created the TikTok account as a prank to be featured in one of the YouTube uploads.

