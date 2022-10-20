Talented Waitress Stacks 12 Beer Mugs Without Spilling a Drop, Video Goes Viral

Internet is full of incredible content and today we have a similar video that will surely blow your mind. A waitress flawlessly carried 12 large beer mugs at once around a bar to deliver the order to customers. In a clip shared on Instagram by Pubity, the waitress begins stacking up mugs filled with beer. It seems she would stop at 5, maybe 6 mugs, but the waitress keeps going and carries it effortlessly, smiling at the camera as she passes. The text over the clip read, “whatever she is being paid it’s not enough." Check out the insane clip here:

Social Media users are astonished at how she did not look the least bit concerned about the cramped up space that bars and restaurants are. Some users were panicking about the man almost colliding with her at the end of the clip. Others were amazed by her grip strength to be able to carry that. A user wrote, “I mean just the bicep strength alone."

Another user commented, “Girl you’re stressing me out, don’t look at the camera, look where you’re going."

“Everyone should add the real Oktoberfest to their bucket list," a third user wrote.

Meanwhile, many users remarked that the waitress certainly gets paid enough. They shared how much the average salary was according to them for working the 2 weeks of Oktoberfest. Some called it a hell but worth going through when calculating how much they earn per hour, plus the tips. Many even remarked that it is pretty usual for someone working as a waitress at the festival, also known as, Wiesn.

Oktoberfest is an annual festival in Munich, celebrated over a two-week period and ending on the first Sunday in October. The tradition began on October 12, 1810, to commemorate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria, who later became King Louis I, to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. Many cities in the U.S., especially with large German American populations, hold Oktoberfest similar to the original in Munich. They enjoy beer and German food and attempt to replicate the Bavarian sense of gemütlichkeit (cordiality).

