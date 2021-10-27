'Talking' to Whales May Soon Be Possible With Project That Aims to Decode Their Language

Ever since we got the taste of technology, we have tried to achieve things that seemed impossible to our ancestors. With some out-of-the-world discoveries, experiments, and research done in the past with the help of technology, the human appetite for marvelous breakthroughs has increased. As a result, a team of researchers is on the path to achieving something that was only real in movies. A project is rolling down the road to the resolution of the impasse surrounding the communication among other species. We have always wondered what it would be like to communicate with other species, and this project might just help us satisfy this centuries-old fascination. CETI, or Cetacean Translation Initiative, is an ambitious project that aims to decode the language of sperm whales, the largest toothed whale to exist on the planet.

Sperm whales are high-functioning mammals with the largest brain among all animals. It is six times the size of our brains. Moreover, Sperm whales live in highly intricate matriarchal societies and have specific dialects pertaining to specific communities.

Advertisement

CETI is an effort to decode the language of whales, if the system exists, using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data. Sperm whales communicate using a patterned and rhythmic click. The language that these whales use is termed as ‘codas'.Shane Gero, a Canadian biologist, observed the codas and recorded the sounds. He also studied the patterns of behaviour that the whales display during communication. This data collected over a decade has become the foundation of what is touted as the most extraordinary interspecies communication effort in history, reported National Geographic.

Gero was later joined by a team of scientists who, based on Gero’s findings, started Project CETI. The team added members including Shafi Goldwasser, a computer scientist and one of the most proficient fellows in cryptography in the entire world, and Michael Bronstein, a machine learning expert from Imperial College of London, who devised a program to detect fake news. The program is currently being used by Twitter, and David Gruber, an expert diver, and a National Geographic Explorer.

Project CETI is the first step to understanding the ecosystem around humans in a better way and being more respectful of other species’ existence. The project is fronted by some major organizations, including the National Geographic Society and the Computer Science and AI Laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.