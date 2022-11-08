Tallest Woman in The World Takes Her First Flight After Airline Removes 6 Seats

Turkish Airlines removed six economy seats to accommodate the world’s tallest woman, Rumeysa Gelgi, for her first flight. She is 7 feet 0.7 inches tall. Rumeysa was also named the tallest woman alive by the Guinness World Record earlier this year. According to MailOnline’s reports, the airline removed the seats of the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco and replaced them with a stretcher for Rumesya to lie down and travel on the 13-hour flight. Rumeysa has Weaver Syndrome, a rare genetic condition that results in rapid growth. The 25-year-old uses a walker or a wheelchair to move around.

To share her first experience on a flight, Rumeysa dropped a slew of pictures from her journey. In the last slide, she shared a glimpse from the airport where she can be seen striking a pose for the camera. Along with the post she penned, “A flawless journey from start to finish. There are so many people I have to thank." Following this, she mentioned, “This was my first flight, but it certainly won’t be the last. From now on, I will be very honored and happy to fly to different parts of the world with Turkish Airlines. A heartfelt thank you to every single person involved in my journey. With love."

Netizens too shared their views. One Instagram user wrote, “I hope you are or did enjoy your trip beautiful lady. You are so awesome!" Another user commented, “Really hope you enjoyed your trip, it’s a great view up there!" A third user penned, “You are lovely. I’m so glad you got this ride."

Rumeysa was first recognized by Guinness World Record in the year 2014 for the title of the world’s tallest living teenager.

