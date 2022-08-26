Tamil Couple's Tablet Strip-Inspired Wedding Card Leaves Twitter Impressed

People often dream of having a memorable wedding, and to keep everything on point some throw lavish parties, while others form dress codes. But in a bid to do something out of the box, a couple from Tamil Nadu decided to curate a unique wedding invitation card and we bet you will be left surprised by it.

Taking their creative thinking a notch higher, the couple from Tiruvannamalai designed their invitation to look just like the back of a tablet strip. Shared by a Twitter user, Harsh Goenka, the invite shows bold letters reading ‘Ezhilarasan and Vasanthakumari Wedding’. Not just this, but the other details were also carefully added to match the theme. The warning sign mentioned, “All friends and relatives. Don’t miss my wedding function." They even penned their parents’ names under the ‘Manufactured by’ tag. A column also included information about the wedding venue. Following the theme, the couple added the date and time vertically on the invite.

Take a look here:

Advertisement

The quirky invite has garnered massive attention on social media. One of the social media users wrote, “This one is called eternal love", while another one said, “ Wonder who prescribed this? #weddingseason"

A third one chimed in and praised the couple for their creative thinking. “When creative minds meet, things become Mind boggling," he wrote. “Wow ! A grand idea," another one lauded the design.

“A seasoned pharmacist would have added an expiry date too," a Twitter user hilariously mentioned the missing part in the wedding invite.

Advertisement

An avid social media user penned, “Super one, one of the most unique wedding card.”

Check out other reactions here:

The now-viral post has garnered over 4,000 likes on Twitter and has been reshared widely. What are your thoughts about this innovative wedding invite?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here