Tamil Daily Soap Roja's 'On Spot Plastic Surgery' Scene Has Internet Concerned

Some of the TV serials in India are known for scenes that range from cringe-worthy to completely bizarre. Some scenes even leave you with a lot of unanswered questions. As of now, a scene from a serial named Roja is trending on the micro-blogging social media platform for all the wrong reasons. The lead character in the Tamil serial Roja is shot in this scene but what follows is incomprehensible.

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter by a page called Hasna Zaroori Hai. The video begins with an ambulance arriving with the presumably dead body of a woman. The scene then shifts to a woman unconscious on the side of a highway, with blood dripping from her neck. When the serial’s heroine and others are perplexed, a woman appears with an artificial face mask and applies it to the face of a woman lying on the road. The woman’s face abruptly transforms into Roja’s. It’s unclear whether the filmmakers are depicting it as prosthetic make-up or plastic surgery. The video was also penned with a caption that read, “Plastic surgery on the road".

The video garnered over 865.7k views after being shared online. Social media users couldn’t believe what they saw and ended up laughing. One of the users quipped, “RIP medical science". Another user jokingly said, “Itne time mein tho Maggie bhi nahi banta". A third user wrote, “Ye technology country ae bahar nhi jaani chahiye". “My eyes, my eyes," wrote a fourth user. Several users were left speechless after watching this video as they commented with a series of laughing emoticons. Check out a few comments below.

Roja, which has been on Sun TV for over five years, stars Priyanka Nalkari and Sibbu Suryan. The serial has over 1200 episodes and has a dedicated fan base among Tamil women. The plot of the serial revolves around Roja, a girl raised in an orphanage who meets an advocate in order to win a case against a fabricated murder case imposed on the orphanage owner. Along with a huge fan following, Roja is also one of Sun Television’s most successful serials.

