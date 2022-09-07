Tamil Nadu: 16-year-old Girl Gives Birth in School Toilet, Cuts Umbilical Cord Using Pen

On Thursday, the body of an infant was found near the toilet of a government school in the Chidambaram town of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu. Four days after the incident, cops discovered that the baby was delivered by a girl studying in class 11 of the school. The Bhuvanagari police were alerted by the school authorities about the newborn’s body. During the investigation, a 16-year-old confessed that she felt delivery pain while attending her class.

She reportedly went to the toilet and gave birth to the child. The case has left everyone shocked. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation to catch the culprit who impregnated the minor girl. As per the New Indian Express, a police source close to the investigation said, “We identified the girl on Friday and she admitted it during the inquiry."

The 16-year-old after delivering the baby cut the umbilical cord herself allegedly using a pen. The police suspect that the newborn died because the minor was unassisted during the delivery. It is reported that the minor came back to the classroom after giving birth, as per her initial statement. “There, she gave birth. Though she said it was a stillbirth, we suspect the baby might have died because she was unassisted during the delivery. The girl allegedly cut the umbilical cord herself using a pen and came back to the classroom as per her initial statement," said the police source.

During the investigation, the minor confessed it was her child and claimed that no one in her family knew about the pregnancy. The cops have detained some suspects for interrogation including villagers and some of her relatives. The investigation to find the culprit continues. The 16-year-old is currently hospitalized by the police to receive proper medical care after her unassisted delivery. Any details of injury or trauma remain unknown as of yet.

