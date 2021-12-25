Tamil Nadu 2-year-old Makes Records For Astonishing Memory Powers

Mayan is just two and a half years old, yet his memory is much stronger than that of some adults. The son of Bhalaji and Nandhini, a couple hailing from Thiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu, the toddler can not only speak well, but is capable of memorizing whatever he sees at an age where other toddlers barely begin to speak. Mayan’s memory is strong enough to point any name, spot pictures and remember it for a long time. He can answer steadily no matter how many days later he is questioned about an event that happened before.

Realizing his unique talent, his parents first taught him by showcasing pictures like leaders and fruits. Mayan learnt it quickly. Following this, Mayan’s parents created an album of 247 Tamil letters, numbers, vehicle names, English months, Tamil months, States and their Capitals, and taught him. Surprisingly, Mayan learnt that quickly as well.

Wanting to exhibit their son’s talent widely, his parents sent proof of his talent to India Book of Records and Kalam Book of Records. Both the record books have reportedly recognized the talent of the 2.5-year-old toddler.

So far, other children who have achieved this feat so far are over four years old. Among the other children who learn to start speaking at the age of two and a half, Mayan’s memory has stood out as amazing.

The toddler’s mother Nandhini says, ‘We learned that our son has an amazing memory power. As he completed his age one, we taught him the name of the leaders, Tamil alphabets, English alphabets, Tamil months, English months, numbers, capitals and districts with pictorial representation. He learned everything quickly and firmly and now he holds the record in both the India Book of Records and the Kalam Book of Records. It gives us great pleasure and we are doing all that we can to help him and achieve many more awards. Our desire is to make Mayan to be the greatest achiever in the future,’ she added.​

