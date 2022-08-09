Tamil Nadu Activist Paints Tricolour in His Eye to Mark Independence Day 2022

In a bid to create awareness on India’s freedom movement ahead of Independence Day 2022, a social activist sketched the Indian tricolour flag at the scleral part of his right eye. Posting of a video depicting the national flag being painted inside his eye to show patriotism, this Coimbatore social activist is raising awareness among the public. In order to foster a greater sense of patriotism among the populace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier had also requested all countrymen to hoist the national flag in their homes as a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative. The PM has also asked citizens to change their display picture on social media platforms to the national flag from August 2-15 ahead of Independence Day.

In this instance, social activist and a miniature artist, UMT Raja from Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore district, took to painting his eye in the colours of the Indian flag. And to do this, he painted the miniature of the national flag on a very thin cloth-like film on the white embryo inside the egg shell and adhered it to the sclera on the eye, with hours of concentration.

Additionally, he said that he did this to raise public awareness on the national flag and shared a video on social media with the national flag that has been featured in his eye. Apparently, Raja advised people not to follow his act, as medical experts warned that such acts would cause allergies and itching in the eye, while it leads to infection and risk.

