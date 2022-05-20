Tamil Nadu Ancient Smelter Reveals Indigenous Population Used Iron 4,200 Years Ago

Archaeologists have found that indigenous Tamils made agricultural tools and weapons by smelting iron ore, confirming that the use of iron in Tamil Nadu dates back to thousand years. On one of the hills in the village of Pavadarapatti near Hosur, traces of the presence of an iron ore smelter is a sign of the use of iron by the indigenous Tamils. The team from the Hosur Aram Historical Research Center, who discovered this, claim that the ancient indigenous Tamils ​​made their living by smelting iron ore and making agricultural implements and weapons.

The first phase of excavations in the Mayiladumparai area of ​​Krishnagiri district has revealed that iron was in use in Tamil Nadu as early as 4,200 years ago. Historians, senior archeologists and head of the Aram Historical Research Center visited the area and conducted direct field surveys. On the hillside, 20-foot-wide pile of iron ore and clay pipes were found. Clay pipes and iron scrap were unearthed in large quantities. Iron waste and ancient pots are also found in large numbers in the fields near the hill.

According to the Center for Historical Studies, ‘traces of ancient iron tools were found here, the ancient Tamils ​​who set up an iron workshop thousands of years ago, smelted iron ore through boilers, extracted iron scrap, poured molten iron into boreholes and molded it into agricultural tools and weapons. That is why this place holds a large accumulation of iron scraps and clay pipes that are used to make iron objects’. Tamil Nadu Archaeological Survey officials said that field studies should be conducted at these sites.

Apart from these, about 100 meters away, there are two 13th century archeological sculptures. One of the sculptures depicts a warrior stabbing a tiger with an iron scepter. As per historians, the indigenous Tamils ​​descended from the hills and engaged in agriculture and animal husbandry. They discovered and used iron for agriculture in the ‘Iron Age’ before the Sangam period. Evidence for these are said to be available at present. Earlier, a 4,200-year-old iron ore mine was found at Mayiladumparai near Krishnagiri and now iron ore smelter was found at a village near Hosur in Krishnagiri.

Last year, the Archaeological Survey of Tamil Nadu conducted excavations at the Mayiladumparai site in Krishnagiri district. The trenches laid in locality-4 in the present excavation yielded two important AMS (Accelerator Mass Spectrometry) dates. The two dates were obtained at the depth of 104 cm and 130 cm respectively, which has rare archaeological symbols such as rock paintings and Neolithic tools. These two dates provided a new understanding of the nature of cultural deposits. Meanwhile, the two organic samples collected in depth were sent to a beta analysis laboratory in Florida in the United States.

Not the least, pollen and phytolith analysis of soil samples collected at the Agaram excavation site near Keezhadi found evidence of paddy cultivation.

