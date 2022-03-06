Tamil Nadu Couple Performs Puberty Ceremony for their Trans Daughter

A couple held puberty function for their trans daughter at Virudhachalam of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu. 21-year-old Nisha, who was born Nishant, is the daughter of Kolanchi and Amutha. While Kolanchi works in a sales hall, Amutha is a sanitation worker. Nisha, who has a diploma in catering, left home a few years ago after her parents denounced her. She took shelter with a few transgender persons. The parents recently had a change of heart and accepted their daughter back into the house. They changed her name and also held a puberty ceremony for her.

All rituals were performed by relatives during the ceremony recognising ‘Nishant’ as ‘Nisha’. The event was attended by many including her family, relatives, neighbours and school friends who studied with Nisha. While speaking to News18, Nisha said, “I am blessed to have such parents and relatives who understood and respected my changes and feelings. I request all the parents out there to equally respect their children’s desire."

Many who attended the ceremony expressed happiness that the recognition of a transgender person for the first time with a ceremony would definitely bring about a change in the community. It is rare for parents to accept transgender persons and honour them in this way.

A couple of months ago, a Facebook post helped a Chennai transwoman find her feet as an entrepreneur. Shaina Banu runs an eatery called ‘Transgender Tasty Hut’ near Chennai Egmore and she was disappointed when she hardly got customers. However, after her post went viral, people thronged to her eatery. She thanked everyone for their support. In the Facebook post , she wrote: ‘If an eatery has been run by men or women, this society would give a visit. But will you people come to an eatery that is run by a transwoman? Then why does this society blame us in a context that we people don’t earn by hard work?" As the post went viral, many activists and YouTubers, including influencers made Transgender Tasty Hut popular which drew customers from all corners of the state.

