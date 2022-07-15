Tamil Nadu Judge Calls Out Cop's 'Singam' Moustache, Local Salon 'Shaves' the Day

A cop with a Suriya-style ‘Singam’ moustache has been reprimanded by the district judge during a case trial in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris, asking the policeman to trim it the “proper" way.

Earlier this week, Rajesh Kannan, a cop from Ambalamoola Police Station in Nilgiris district, close to Gudalur, appeared before Judge Murugan at the Nilgiris District Sessions Court in Ooty in connection with a case and gave an explanation. At that time, cop Rajesh Kannan donned a moustache similar to actor Suriya, the protagonist of the Tamil film ‘Singam.’

Judge Murugan was not pleased with the moustache of the cop and sternly demanded to know if the higher officials had been properly told about the protocols of moustache and, if not, to have it removed.

While cop Kannan was reportedly startled and appalled by the judge’s comment at once. He then quickly left for a nearby salon to get his moustache appropriately trimmed before returning to court.

Meanwhile, this act caused a short commotion within the courthouse in Nilgiris.

Subsequently, it then became a hot topic in the police circle.

Speaking to News18.com, a senior official from the police department said: ‘Generally speaking, the ones who are joining the police department, should maintain the look as we do on our Identity cards while getting inside the department. In addition, in other cases, the higher authorities should be appropriately informed if any cop is set to shave his head or developing a thick moustache in case of temple ceremonies. Without the permission from the higher officials, the cops are not permitted to change their identity as per the protocols of Tamil Nadu police department," he added.

