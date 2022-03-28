Tamil Nadu Man Buys Rs 2.6 Lakh Bike with Re 1 coins, Staff Take 10 Hours to Count Them

The saying, “many a little makes a mickle" is true in the case of a youth from Tamil Nadu named V Boobathi. By paying the entire amount in Rs 1 coin, he bought his dream bike Bajaj Dominar worth Rs 2.6 Lakh. According to Times of India, the showroom took almost 10 hours to count the money, which was brought in van and offloaded with the help of wheelbarrows.

“The staff at the motorcycle showroom took 10 hours to count Boobathi’s three years of savings," said Mahavikranth, the manager at Bharat Agency. It is said that the bike showroom manager first showed his reluctance to accept the money in coin, later he accepted it since he didn’t want to disappoint Boobathi.

Here is the video:

In response to the reason why Boobathi hasn’t given the coins to bank for converting it into cash, the manager said “The banks would charge 140 as commission for counting 1 lakh (that too in 2,000 denomination). How will they accept it when we give them 2.6 lakh in one-rupee coins."

Boobathi is a BCA graduate and had worked in computer operation with a private company before he started his Youtube channel. Boobathi had enquired about the bike three years ago and it cost Rs 2 lakhs.

“I did’nt have so much money at the time. I decided to save money from the revenue earned from the YouTube channel." Boopathi told.

Similar incident had happened where a shopkeeper in Assam bought a scooter with his small monthly savings of coins that he had accumulated for quite some time in pursuit of his dream.

Hirak J Das, a YouTuber brought the incident to public attention by sharing a few photos of it on Facebook. “Today a person bought a scooty with his savings (retail money) at Alpana suzuki dealers of Barpeta. Even though it takes a lot of money to achieve something we desire, sometimes it may be fulfilled by saving, little by little," Das said, telling his followers that they can learn a lot from the simple narrative.

The shopkeeper says he started saving money for a two-wheeler around seven to eight months ago. He went to a scooter store in Howly, Assam’s Barpeta district, when he felt he had accumulated enough in coins.

