TN Man Creates Estranged Wife’s Profile on Matrimony Site After Divorce Delay

Based on a complaint filed by his father-in-law, a 34-year-old man was arrested for disseminating false information about his wife at a matrimonial centre near Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. Padmanabhan, who hails from Ulundhai village near Tiruvallur district married off his 32-year-old daughter Jhansi, a software engineer to one Omkumar (34). The couple, who were married since the last five years had shifted to the US after getting jobs there but due to constant arguments between the two, Omkumar moved back to India to his hometown in Tiruvallur district while his wife stayed back. The estranged couple, however have a 4-year-old son and they have been living separately for the past three and a half years.

After nearly three years of separation, Omkumar had filed for divorce in the family court in Poonamallee near Chennai and the case is still pending before the court. But in a shocking incident, Jhansi’s name was enrolled at a popular matrimonial centre in Tiruvallur district which stated that she’s looking for a groom and her father Padmanabhan’s mobile number was registered as well. The woman’s father, Padmanabhan was puzzled as he received multiple phone calls everyday from matrimony profiles expressing their desire to marry the woman.

Shocked at this, Padmanabhan said that he never uploaded his daughter’s profile searching for a groom in any matrimonial centre. He then lodged a complaint with the Cyber ​​Crime Police in Tiruvallur seeking action against the person who had posted false information in his name which led to the Cyber ​​Crime Inspector Lilly and Sub-Inspector Manoj Prabhakar Das conduct an investigation. The probe revealed that the profile of Jhansi was created by her estranged husband out of anger since the divorce was being delayed.

Cops later arrested Omkumar and produced him before the Tiruvallur district court and he was then lodged him in the Tiruvallur branch prison.

