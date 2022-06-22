Tamil Nadu Man Inflates Three Lorry Tubes Using Only Nostrils, Sets World Record

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, a man from Tamil Nadu’s Salem district filled air for three lorry tubes through his nostrils in 9 minutes and 45 seconds to create awareness about Pranayama yoga. Nataraj, hailing from Ilampillai, Atthanur area of ​​Salem district, is a karate coach. He has performed at 97 different events, including one for the Guinness Book of World Records. He completed his 98th record on June 20, eyeing International Yoga Day today.

Nataraj set the record by inflating three tubes used in lorry wheels through his nostrils to raise awareness about the key practice of Pranayama in yoga. Performed in 9 minutes and 45 seconds in the presence of judicial officers and police officers, the event was recognised and certified by the World Talent Book of Records.

Nataraj also warned that this achievement was easy as he had already been involved in a series of breathing exercises. However, he said that it would be life threatening if others tried it without proper training.

He also said that most people are already aware of Yoga. Nataraj’s achievement was lauded by all the officials and public gathered there. Breathing exercises could help everyone live healthier lives.

