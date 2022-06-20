Tamil Nadu Man Reveals Why He Bought Rs 6 Lakh Car With Only Rs 10 Coins

A man from Tamil Nadu purchased a car worth Rs 6 lakh and paid the entire amount with Rs 10 coins. Vetrivel, a resident of Harur, shocked employees at the car dealership in Dharmapuri district, when he arrived with several sacks filled with coins.

Vetrivel runs a shop along with his mother. He came across many instances where people showed resistance in transacting in Rs 10 coins. Customers who used to visit the shop refrained from taking Rs 10 coins and preferred other denominations instead. As a result, Vetrivel and his mother saw the stock of Rs 10 coins rising day by day.

At home too, he saw the same resistance for the coins. Vetrivel saw his kids playing with Rs 10 coins as if they were worthless. Not just this, Vetrivel also tried exchanging the notes in the bank but couldn’t succeed there either. In an interview with India Today, he said, “My mother runs a shop and the coins are at home only. No one is ready to accept the coins."

Vetrivel added, “Even in the banks, they are not ready to accept, claiming that there are not many people to count them. When the RBI has not said that the coins are worthless, why aren’t banks accepting them? Even if we complain, no action is taken." A fed up Vetrivel decided to take matters into his own hands.

It took him almost a month to collect enough Rs 10 coins to buy a car. Upon succeeding, he reached the car dealership and chose t a car worth Rs 6 lakh. At first, the dealership was hesitant to accept payment in coins but they eventually accepted it considering Vetrivel’s determination.

This is not the first time that a dealership saw a customer seeking to buy a vehicle with heaps of coins. In another incident from Tamil Nadu, a man bought a bike worth Rs 2.6 lakh and paid the entire amount with Re 1 coin.

