Tamil Nadu Man Under Fire for 'Grandson of MLA' Written on Bike Number Plate

A photo of a young man sitting on a bike with the number plate reading “Grandson of Nagercoil MLA MR Gandhi" is doing the rounds on social media, triggering controversy. BJP’s MR Gandhi is the MLA from Nagercoil constituency in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu. The BJP, which formed an alliance with the AIADMK in the Tamil Nadu state assembly elections, won four seats. In particular, the 73-year-old BJP senior leader MR Gandhi, who became an MLA for the first time at the age of 76, caught the attention of people. MR Gandhi has been contesting elections since 1980, losing six times in a row and tasting victory in the 2021 state assembly election in Tamil Nadu. He has now entered the assembly as a member of the Nagercoil constituency.

Being a symbol of simplicity, MR Gandhi prefers only kadhar jippa and dhoti, goes to the state assembly without footwear. He opted to stay unmarried. MR Gandhi’s car driver, Kannan, has been with him for several years supporting him during his down times. Thus, MR Gandhi became accustomed to Kannan and his family with great affection even before he became an MLA. From being a driver, Kannan has now become a close aide to MR Gandhi.

In this context, while inquiring about the identity of the young man who was rumoured to be MR Gandhi’s grandson (who has not even married to dedicate himself to party work), it has come to light that Amrish is the son of MR Gandhi’s aide, Kannan. Amrish has been roaming the city on his bike with “Grandson of Nagercoil MLA MR Gandhi" on the number plate of his bike.

Many netizens who have seen the photo have been criticising and registering their opinions through memes, stating that his action is against the law. However, MR Gandhi himself has a different affection for Kannan and his family. When BJP members were asked about the matter, they claimed that as a symbol of gratitude and affection, Amrish wrote the way on his bike.

