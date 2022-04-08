Tamil Nadu Pet Parents Organise Baby Shower For Their Dog, Video Goes Viral

It said that a dog is a man’s best friend. Many people love to keep dogs as pets for their loyalty toward the master. They share quite an endearing bonding with their pets. Celebrating pets’ birthdays is common nowadays. But a family from Tamil Nadu recently organised a baby shower ceremony for their pregnant dog. The video of the ceremony is making rounds on the internet and many are surprised to see the family’s love for their dog.

In the video, recently shared on social media, it can be seen that the family members performing the rituals of baby shower with all traditional fervor. The dog was garlanded with flowers and as per the custom, as it is followed for pregnant women, the family members also organised a puja for the dog. The dog was dressed in a new cloth. The women members of the family were seen making the dog wear glass bangles. Sweets and fruits were also offered for the puja. Five different kinds of rice were prepared for the occasion.

As per Indian tradition the godbharai or babyshower rituals are performed for women during the third trimester of pregnancy.

In the video the family members are heard calling the dog Daboo. The video has gone viral on social media and many users are awestruck to see the love of the family for their dog. Netizens praised the family for treating the dog as a member of the family. Many also wrote that dog feels relaxed and is lucky to have a family like them. Video has garnered over 5.8 lakh video on Facebook.

However, this is not the first time that the pet parents are expressing their love for the pet in an adorable manner. Last year, another video of a similar event also emerged on social media in which a Karnataka family was seen performing baby shower for the dog.

