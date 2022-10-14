Tamil Nadu Welcomes India’s First Slender Loris At Kadavur Sanctuary

The Tamil Nadu government has welcomed two Slender Loris, an endangered small nocturnal mammal, found in the arboreal. The information was shared by IFS Parveen Kaswan through his Twitter handle. He captioned the post, “Do you know what animal these are? And why they are in the news recently. These cute animals are called Slender Loris. They are found naturally in the southern part of #India, even in cities also."

Advertisement

These two Loris are just two years old and are harmless and nocturnal. They are poached for their eyes, read the caption of IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. The videos of Slender Loris have been all over the web ever since. Netizens were quite amused to get a glance at the big-eyed mammal.

Social buffs have shared their knowledge of the creature in the comment section. A user wrote, “They are known for urine washing. Their face and limbs are a defense mechanism against the toxic and threatening insects they eat. Due to their magical and medicinal powers, they face threats from poachers, and only 1200-1500 in number are left."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Earlier, the Chief Minister’s office welcomed Slender Loris, tweeting, “Happy to announce that the Government of Tamil Nadu has notified India’s first “Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary" covering an area of 11,806 hectares in Karur & Dindigul Districts. The sanctuary will play an important role in the conservation of Slender Loris and yet another milestone in TN’s conservation efforts."

Advertisement

Slender Loris acts as a biological predator of pests in crops and benefits farmers. They play an important role in maintaining terrestrial ecology and are categorized as endangered species by the International Union of Conservation of Nature. Now, Kadavur slender loris sanctuary comes under the ambit of Section 26 (A)(1)(b) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here