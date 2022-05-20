Tamil Nadu Youth Builds Battery-operated, Eco-friendly Jeep to Use in Father's Farm

In today’s era, cars have become an essential part of life. On one hand, petrol and diesel prices have increased, and on the other, electric vehicles are costly. To do away with these issues, a youth from Keezhadi of Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu has made a battery-powered jeep, to be used mainly for agricultural purposes. Fighting financial odds, Gowtham, the only son of Arunagiri and Kavitha, graduated from a private engineering college with a degree in mechanical engineering. He wants to join the Indian army.

For the jeep, Gowtham used lithium battery. The car can cover 280 km at a cost of about Rs 40. Separate batteries were fixed on all the four wheels to run without disruption. This vehicle is used to carry compost for agricultural purposes. The battery-powered jeep is cheaper than a petrol-driven tractor. Gowtham says that most of the vehicle was made using scrap material bought from old shops. The most expensive parts of the jeep are the tyres. He has taken the batteries on rent. The youngster says that with some help from the state government, he can build a battery-operated bike that can cover long distances economically.

In another innovation used on farms, a farmer in Karimnagar district of Telangana has come up with a unique solution to save his crops from monkeys and pigs. He bought a bear costume for Rs 10,000 in Hyderabad and has employed a man to wear it and stand guard at his farm. He pays the costume wearer Rs 500 per day. In return, his crops - maize in five acres and vegetables in five acres - stay protected. Bhaskar Reddy of Nagasamudrala village in Koheda Mandal is being praised by his neighbours for his innovative solution as the ‘bear man’ is driving away animals from nearby farms too.

