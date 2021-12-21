Tamil Nadu's State Song and Why CM MK Stalin Wants You To Stand in Respect for it

Chief Minister MK Stalin on December 17, issued a Government Order declaring Tamil Thai Vaazhthu, which is a prayer song sung in praise of Mother Tamil, as the State Song and that everyone who is present during the function or event in educational institutions, government offices, public events, and others should remain standing during the rendition of Tamil Thai Vaazhthu. The decision comes in the wake of Madras HC ruling that Tamil Thai Vaazhthu is a prayer song and not an anthem.

In 2018, a video of the Kanchi Shankaracharya sitting, while the governor and other dignitaries stood up for the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu has sparked the initial controversy. Moreover, the incident happened during the AIADMK regime. A couple of weeks ago the Madras High Court, in a case ruled that Tamil Thai Vaazhthu is a prayer song and not an Anthem and, while the highest reverence and respect ought to be shown to the song, it was not necessary to stand for it. Moreover, there was an issue over the song not being played at the IIT-M convocation recently.

Eventually, popular lyricist Vairamuthu pointed, “National anthem is to respect the country, Tamil anthem is to respect the Tamil language. Both ought to be respected equally," he said.

In this regard, the Tamil Nadu government issued an order stating that in recent state ceremonies, the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu and the national anthem are played through only recorded instruments and thus the participants in the program don’t even lip sync the Tamil anthem, the statement read. Further, the government stated that mostly few people stand up like a machine without any patriotism or Tamil sentiment and for whatever purpose the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu and national anthem is played, that purpose is distorted.

Therefore, in the future, instead of the recorded Tamil Thai Vaazhthu and national anthem, the festival organizers will be asked to arrange for the trained singers to sing the songs, the GO read.

Earlier, the annual report of the Karanthai Tamil Sangam of 1913 demanded that the song ‘Neerarum Kadaluduttha‘ written by Manonmaniam Sundaranar be sung as a Tamil Vaazhthu song in Tamil Nadu. They have been singing this song as a congratulatory performance at the annual festivals of the Karanthai Tamil Sangam. Meanwhile, this song was sung as the opening song in the festivals of other Tamil societies which came in the way of Karanthai Tamil Sangam.

But the song was a complete piece then. The Karanthai Tamil Sangam also wrote a letter to Annadurai, the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, requesting that the song should be declared the anthem of the Tamil Nadu government. In the play ‘Manonmaniam’, written and published by Sundaram Pillai in 1891, the song ‘நீராருங் கடலுடுத்தநிலமடந்தைக் கெழிலொழுகும்…’ was featured under the title ‘Tamil Deiva Vanakkam’. This was officially announced by the then Chief Minister Karunanidhi on November 23, 1970 as the ‘Tamil Thai Vaazhthu‘. However, at the same time it was controversial to omit a few lines from the song. Following the ordinance, the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu song is being sung in Tamil Nadu before the event at government ceremonies, educational institutions, public institutions and public events.

On a statement issued by BJP, the state President K Annamalai, said, “The BJP welcomes the announcement of the Tamil Nadu government making the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu as the state anthem. If Manonmaniam Sundaranar had been there, he would have been amused to think of the state government’s recognition of the song he wrote. But he would never accept the removal and revision of certain lines."

The full version of the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu that K Annamalai stated in his statement goes this way:

‘நீராரும் கடலுடுத்த நிலமடந்தைக் கெழிலொழுகும்

சீராரும் வதனமெனத் திகழ்பரதக் கண்டமிதில்

தெக்கணமும் அதிற்சிறந்த திராவிடநல் திருநாடும்

தக்கசிறு பிறைநுதலும் தரித்தநறும் திலகமுமே!

அத்திலக வாசனைபோல் அனைத்துலகும் இன்பமுற

எத்திசையும் புகழ்மணக்க இருந்தபெருந் தமிழணங்கே!

பல்லுயிரும் பலவுலகும் படைத்தளித்துத் துடைக்கினுமோர்

எல்லையறு பரம்பொருள்முன் இருந்தபடி இருப்பதுபோல்

கன்னடமுங் களிதெலுங்கும் கவின்மலையாளமும் துளுவும்

உன்னுதரத் தேயுதித்தே ஒன்றுபல வாகிடினும்

ஆரியம்போல் உலகவழக்கழிந் தொழிந்து சிதையாவுன்

சீரிளமைத் திறம்வியந்து செயல்மறந்து வாழ்த்துதுமே!’

Therefore, only the full use of the song will benefit him, Tamil and the Tamil people, Annamalai wrote.

