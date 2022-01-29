Tamilisai Soundararajan Slams Trolls Body Shaming Sai Pallavi, Says Such 'Mockery Hurts'

Sai Pallavi and Nani starrer Netflix film Shyam Singha Roy won various accolades on social media, but, as per a report by The News Minute, there had been a Twitter post written in Tamil that attempted to body-shame Sai Pallavi and claimed that she was not “beautiful". The troll was soon called out on various quarters, notably by BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, currently the Governor of Telangana. Speaking to Puthiya Thalaimurai channel, Dr Tamilisai spoke out about such abuse and slander regarding her body that she has faced herself. “It is only those who have been mocked like this who will know how much it hurts. I have been hurt, but I’ve overcome it with my talent, my hard work and toil," The News Minute report quoted her as saying. She added that no one was “Mahatma" to remain unaffected in the face of such abuse.

Dr Tamilisai said that she usually ignored it but it certainly does hurt her. In a tweet where she shared a clip of herself speaking on the issue of body-shaming and how it affects women, she wrote, “In a live TV interview today, highlighted on Body-Shaming & its impact on women. No woman should be discriminated on basis of their appearances/looks, color complexion & other physical characteristics." She added: “Women should maintain their self-confidence always, as the body shamers intention is to demoralize, demotivate & destroy particularly women’s progress. Don’t give room to such people. Always maintain mental strength & courage by ignoring them appropriately."

In the interview, she also touched upon pertinent facets of the matter, like there being beauty in bodily features traditionally not considered beautiful, and how body-shaming tends to affect women more than it does men, as does ageist discrimination.

“Behind every Great Women their will be another Great Women.! Thank you @DrTamilisaiGuv Madam for standing up in this line. Your encouraging words inspires not only Women but Men too. Strict actions should bring up towards those #BodyShaming cowards," wrote a Twitter user. Their sentiment was echoed by many others on the microblogging site.

Recently, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker also clapped back at vicious body-shaming trolls with gusto. In November last year, she hit back at a troll who criticised her selfie in a saree and commented that their household help “looks much better". She had tweeted a picture of herself at a park, wearing a saree. “A sari, a park, a walk, a book… ‘at peace’ must feel like this #smalljoys #gratitude #feelingwise," she wrote. A Twitter user commented, “My maid looks much better than you in saree. Much more graceful than you." In her response, Bhasker wrote, “I’m sure your household help is beautiful. I hope you respect her labour and her dignity and don’t act like a creep with her."

