WATCH: Tanzanian Star's Moves on 'Kacha Badam' Song Leaves Internet Delighted

Nothing connects the world like music and social media trends do. They surpass every boundary of language, location, or culture to bring people together. And a prime example of this fact is Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul’s popularity in India. He rose to fame with his dance videos on Bollywood songs and today, Paul has more fans in India than he probably has in his own country. While we all have seen his amazing dance steps on Bollywood numbers, this time Paul is going viral for his video on Bengali meme song Kacha Badam.

The video posted by Paul opens to show him in an outdoor setting, facing the cameras. Dressed in traditional Masai clothes, he matches every beat with perfection and his infectious energy almost pushes the viewers to dance.

Watch it here:

Kacha Badam is originally sung by a street vendor from West Bengal Birbhum who goes by the name Bhuban Badhyakar. Bhuban used this song to attract customers while selling peanuts on his cyle. However, after it was recorded and posted online by social media users, ‘Kacha Badam’ became an internet sensation.

Since being posted online on Instagram, Paul’s energetic dance moves have gained over 3.5 million views along with nearly 4 lakh likes on the platform. The comment section of the video was flooded with hundreds of appreciative reactions from netizens lauding Paul’s moves. Apart from the usual fire and heart drops, users also shared their special requests to Paul. “Please dance for Tamil songs," wrote a user while another commented, “Awesome. Proud to see you dancing in my native language."

A few days back Paul had gone viral for his dance video on ‘Oo Antava’ song from the recently released blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The original video of the song features Telugu star Allu Arjun, and Samatha Prabhu.

Known for his dance and lip-sync videos on Bollywood tracks, Paul currently has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

