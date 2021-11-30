Tanzanian Man Lip Syncs To Shah Rukh Khan's Zaalima, Internet Gives Thumbs Up

A content creator from Tanzania, Kili Paul has created an uproar on the internet with his lip sync videos to Bollywood songs. In the latest video, Kili is seen lip-syncing to Zaalima, from the 2017 movie Raees. Picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan, the song is sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur. And the lyrics of the song have been composed by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Kili’s lip sync video has once again caught the netizens’ attention and is getting viral with over 301k views. Netizens are surprised at how the content creator lip-sync the song without missing a word or fumbling. Posting the video, in the caption, Kili stated that Zaalima is one of his favourite songs. He further thanked Indians for showering love and support in his previous videos. “Thank you so much my INDIAN people your love and support is beyond the sky and more to come, I need your support and love," the caption read.

Watch the video:

Advertisement

People on the picture and video sharing site have approved the video and praised Kili for his lip-sync talent. While many went “wow", several extended their support to the content creator for his future endeavours. A couple of them were in love with his infectious smile and suggested that he should pursue modelling in India. “Lip sync soothingly," wrote a user, while another said, “Brilliant, you will soon land up in a Bollywood movie and become a star."

Earlier, Kili along with his sister had taken the internet by storm after he uploaded a video, wherein they were seen lip-syncing to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Shershaah song Raataan Lambiyan. So far, the video has racked up over 781k views.

Advertisement

Last week too, the brother-sister duo had lip-synced Jubin Nautyal’s popular track, Lut Gaye featuring Emraan Hashmi and Yukti. Emraan was so impressed with the performance that he posted the video on his Instagram account too.

What do you think about the videos?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.