Tanzanian Star Kili Paul Who Lip-syncs to Bollywood Songs Attacked With Knife, Sticks

Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul was allegedly attacked by unidentified individuals with a knife and was also beaten with sticks. If you are regular on Instagram, you must have stumbled upon Tanzanian brother-sister duo, Kili Paul and Neema Paul’s videos. The content creators, from Tanzania, became an internet sensation after their clips of mouthing Indian songs and film dialogues went viral. However, on May 1 instead of the musical clips, the content creator shared videos of him lying on a stretcher. The clip, on his now-expired Instagram Stories, featured Paul with a bandage on his right hand’s thumb and injury marks on his left leg.

The clip which he posted on Instagram was later shared as a short video on Paul’s YouTube channel.

Watch here:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Ith0hWLgcGs

According to an update he shared on his other Instagram Stories, he was injured and also got five stitches due to the alleged attack. “I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself. My right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches," he penned, further revealing that he was beaten by sticks and clubs, but he defended himself.

Paul is no ordinary social media sensation, his talent was even honoured by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania for overcoming the language barrier and making a name for himself on social media. Not just this, he also got a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly Mann Ki Baat address. PM Modi lauded the siblings from Tanzania for singing India’s national anthem on the country’s 73rd Republic Day.

“If Kili Paul and Neema Paul can take our heritage to Tanzania, so can the youth of our nation by bringing back our ‘Azadi Ke Geet’ in their own way in various dialects and languages to celebrate the essence of India," the prime minister said.

