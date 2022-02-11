Tata Group Remembers India's First-ever Pilot: 'Dazzling 100 Miles an Hour'

More than nine decades ago, JRD Tata earned an extra feather on his cap by becoming the first Indian to obtain a commercial pilot’s licence, kicking off a series of events that would eventually lead to the formation of Air India. As the airline company makes its way back to the Tata Group after several decades, a post on the Tata Group’s official social media handle pays tribute to the father of Indian aviation and the role he played in the company’s history on the 93rd anniversary of him procuring his licence. Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata’s love and passion for aviation gave birth to Air India, the airline that gave the country its wings. Although the first Air India flight started operations on October 15, 1932, the company’s history begins in 1929, when JRD Tata obtained his pilot’s licence.

Advertisement

Sharing a black and white photo of JRD Tata on Instagram, Tata Companies said, “JRD ‘Jeh’ Tata received the first commercial aviator’s certificate in India on February 10, 1929, realising a desire he had since he was 15 and laying the groundwork for the much larger dream of giving India wings".

A flying club had opened in Mumbai,then known as Bombay, when JRD Tata was just 24. He received the ‘No. 1’ endorsement on his pilot’s licence, the first Indian to do so, and three years later, he was the pilot of the first flight in Indian aviation history on October 15, 1932. The Tata Air Services, which would go on to become Air India, had an aircraft fly to Bombay’s Juhu Airstrip from Karachi’s Drigh Road Aerodrome, piloted by the legend himself.

Talking about the famous flight, the post said, “All he was armed with was a pair of goggles, his trusted slide rule that he always carried on flights, ‘a silent prayer’, and his little blue and gold aviator’s certificate that bore the Number 1."

After 70 years of the airline being nationalised back in 1953, the Tata Group was successful in regaining control of Air India with a bid of ₹18,000 crore. The takeover of the airline was completed on January 27.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.