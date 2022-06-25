Tax Free in Bali: Indonesian Island Has an Offer If You Move There to Work from Home

Indonesia is mulling over plans to introduce a new digital nomad visa that will allow freelancers to live and work in the country tax-free. The idea behind the proposed visa is to boost the tourism industry and increase the footfall of travellers. With the move, the Asian nation plans to attract as many as 36 lakh overseas tourists.

The proposal for the five-year “digital nomad visa" was announced by Indonesia’s tourism minister Sandiaga Uno,who aims at transforming the three ‘S’ – sun, sea and sand – of Indonesia into “serenity, spirituality and sustainability." The minister added, “This way we are getting better quality and better impact to the local economy," as reported by Bloomberg.

The digital nomad visa will be given to freelancers or remote workers who can then live on islands like Bali tax-free. But there is a condition. The travellers can reside tax-free only if their earnings come from outside Indonesia.

According to reports, the digital nomads have Asia on their priority list. Narrowing it down further, Indonesia, especially Bali, is found to be one of their topmost choices among tourists. Based on the preference highlighted in various surveys, Indonesia has decided to issue these special visas.

Something similar was in the works since 2021 but the government had to put the plans on pause due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases within the borders. Now that the cases are subsiding, the government has decided to curb several restrictions. As a result, the digital nomad visa seems like hitting the iron while it’s hot.

“Now with the pandemic handled and all ministries getting involved and cooperating from the health side to the immigration office, we believe that this is an opportune time to relaunch this idea," said Uno.

Indonesia, in February this year, saw a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, when the number of active patients went up to roughly 54,000 every day. The situation has since then improved. In April, the country saw an exponential jump in tourist arrivals when 1,11,000 tourists visited the country. It was recorded as the highest monthly tally since the pandemic.

