Taylor Lautner Got Engaged to Taylor Dome and Twitter Thinks It's a 'Taylor-made' Couple

Taylor Lautner of Twilight fame, who once upon a time dated Taylor Swift, just got engaged to Taylor Dome. No, that’s not a random tongue-twister, but in fact, Lautner proposed to longtime girlfriend Dome and meme-makers, of course, understood the assignment. Lautner got down on one knee for an enthused Dome, going by the romantic photo he posted. “And just like that, all of my wishes came true," Lautner captioned the Instagram photo of the proposal on November 11. Two people with the same name getting married and taking on each other’s surname has been the stuff of meme heaven for years, so nobody was expecting the people on Twitter to contain themselves. One of them even came up with the celebrity couple name for the pair: Taylor Lame. Which is a bit of a downer, really. But most others were happy to revel with the couple in their happy moment and crack a few ‘Taylor weds Taylor’ jokes along the way.

Also, why is there a neon Lautner sign right behind them?

Has the best pun in history been made?

Walking around the house with the same name has got to feel weird. That aside, some people pointed out a few practical inconveniences that the couple might face.

Also, it looks like Team Jacob finally has a forever-type thing to admire. Dome, too, took to Instagram to share photos from the proposal and captioned it “my absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU." Meanwhile, the other Taylor in this scenario is currently big on social media, having just released her reclaimed version of “All Too Well" song, as well as a short film that has taken the Internet by storm. The song is widely believed to have been written about Hollywood A-lister Jake Gyllenhaal and Twitter is having a “bad blood" moment with him right now. Page Six reported that Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner were in a brief relationship in 2009, which was highly publicized. Lautner is said to have admitted that her 2010 single “Back to December" was written about their breakup.

