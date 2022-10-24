Taylor Swift Gets Backlash For 'Fatphobia' in 'Anti-Hero' Music Video on 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift broke several records with her latest album Midnights. It comes with some certified bangers like Midnight Rains, Vigilante Sh*t, Lavender Haze and more. However, the music video for one of the songs, Anti-Hero, is courting controversy, with Swifites and critics going up in arms over some content that has been accused of “fatphobia". The controversial part of the video shows Taylor stepping onto the weighing scales and the word “fat" popping up.

While many fans criticised the video as representing fatness as something to be fearful of, others said it was a reflection of society’s perception and does not itself promote fatphobia. “Taylor swift saying “Imagine if I was fat, that’s a nightmare!" IS fat phobic even if it was unintentional and that’s why people are upset she’s used her enormous platform to display fatphobia and think about who a majority of her fans are (teenage girls)," a Twitter user wrote.

Taylor earlier called ‘Anti-Hero’ one of her most favourite songs from the album. Explaining the core idea behind the track, the Pop-singer shared, “Track 3 - Anti-Hero is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written. I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my (chuckles) insecurities in this detail before. You know I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably upsized and that I, not to sound too dark but like, I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person. (imitates crying) Don’t feel bad for me, you don’t need to, but, this song really is a real guided tour through all the things I tend to hate about myself."

