Taylor Swift to Rihanna: All the 'Bad Girl' References Hidden in Somi's 'XOXO'

It takes a bad girl to know one. And by bad, we don’t mean bad, but “bad meaning good," like K-Pop rapper CL spoke about. YG Entertainment’s The Black Label released K-Pop soloist, Jeon Somi’s first full length album. The album, which features previously released singles “Birthday" “DUMB DUMB" “Outta My Head" and “What You Waiting For" arrives alongside a music video for the title track “XOXO." With heartbreak as the theme, Somi in the song embarks on a revenge mission for her ex-lover. She wields a sledgehammer and skips around a graffiti-covered car in an outdoor parking lot, trashes the ‘good boys’ house. “Hate you so much but I should let it go / Don’t wanna see you again, XO / Don’t say such things / The half I gave you is mine now," she sings in the opening lines. While the music video is iconic, there were many scene we found were inspired and references to other videos about women playing the conventional ‘bad girl’ in videos. In a way, the song is a tribute to all the women considered the stereotype of ‘bad girl’ that Somi’s MV pays homage to.

Here’s the ones we found so far.

Taylor Swift smashing the front of a car with a golf club in ‘Blank Space’

While Somi doesn’t use an actual golf club, and uses a hammer, she does pretty much what Swift does - damage his car.

Walking in entourage with four other girls from Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ video.

In the last scene of Bad Blood MV, Swift and her girl-gang of badass females walk in slow motion towards the battle. While Somi isn’t walking towards battle, she is walking in the same way towards the boy whose car she knocked over.

Later in the video, Somi also wears a snow hat tennis outfit, which is also very similar to one Swift uses in her ‘Bad Blood’ video.

Dancing on top of a car, in the obvious ‘Solo’ reference.

With a very obvious reference to Kim Jennie’s solo, SOLO from 2018, Somi says ‘Solo’ and also does the iconic step from the song.

The cop driving by in a car, and the people who have kidnapped the lead, fake a wave from them. The scene is frame-by-frame mirrored from Rihanna’s ‘B*tch Better have my money.*

Did you spot any other references in Somi’s MV? Watch it below.

‘XOXO’ is now available on all streaming platforms as part of the singer’s debut full-length album of the same name. “‘XOXO’ and ‘Dumb Dumb’ were both candidates for the title song. We couldn’t choose one over the other, so we decided to pre-release ‘Dumb Dumb’ and make a quick return with ‘XOXO,'" the singer explained during a live-streamed media showcase, reports UDiscoverMusic. “‘XOXO’ has the message of ‘with love,’ but mine is in a sarcastic tone, as if saying ‘fine, go have your life.’ The melody is easy to follow and I think it’s a good driving song." “I want to show my confidence with the new album. If I showed a relaxed manner with ‘Dumb Dumb,’ now I have self-confidence," she added. “I can really enjoy myself on the stage now, and I hope to do the same with ‘XOXO.’ I hope, with the album, I could establish my position as a solo artist."

