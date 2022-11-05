Tea Vendor Caught Using Unclean Iron Rod To Heat Tea On Train

A lot of people travel by train on a daily basis. Be it commuting within the city or intercity, the majority section in our society depends on railways for travelling. Now, a video of a man heating tea using an unclean water iron rod on a train went viral on Instagram.

“Sabari express train worst food supply, passenger be safe," read the caption of the video.

The viral video shows two people videotaping the tea seller using an unclean iron rod to boil water. The captain revealed that the train was Sabari Express. The two passengers, who were recording the video, were also heard raising questions on the reliability of Indian Railways and expressing their concerns about the safety of their peers. While one man was recording the incident, the other showed the heating rod to the camera by pulling it out of the tea container in the video.

The viral video has amassed over 7 lakh views on Instagram so far. Several users expressed being disgusted by the tea vendor’s act in the comments section of the post. Some people also pointed out that this is not the first time they have seen vendors following unclean practices on the train.

One user even recalled facing a similar issue and wrote, “Even the food parcels was similar … I went last October and saw the food parcelling…Mann, I decided no, never gonna eat." Many stated that vendors do this at railways stations too, which is why they refrain from having food and drinks while travelling in train.

