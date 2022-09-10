Teabag 'Used' By Queen Elizabeth II Being Sold For Rs 9.5 Lakh on eBay

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, passed away at the age of 96 on September 8. The entire world mourned and condoled the death of the Queen in their own way. Among the lot were some people who tried to auction some objects related to the British monarch to commemorate the demise.

The objects included a tea bag that was dipped by the Queen for one of her cups sometime in the 90s. The tea bag, after the use, was allegedly smuggled out of the Windsor castle and has now emerged on eBay with a hefty price tag of $12,000, which converts to roughly Rs 9.5 lakh.

Listed on the e-commerce platform under the title “Celebrity Memorabilia Queen Elizabeth II Regina Britannia Teabag Extremely Rare," the sale claimed to offer the “very teabag you might have seen on CNN in late 1998," as reported by 7News. The description accompanying the listing read, “It was used by Queen Elizabeth II Regina Britannia and smuggled out of Windsor Castle by the special exterminator who was called in to help her majesty cope with the great London roach infestations of the 1990s."

For people who were likely to raise questions about the authenticity of the “royal artifact," the seller, located in Decatur Georgia, also attached a certificate of authenticity issued by the Institute of Excellence in Certificates of Authenticity (IECA). The certificate stated that the IECA has “determined beyond any doubt that the following statements are absolutely true: This is a tea bag." “Own a piece of History! Priceless!" enticed the listing.

While the users on the web might be taking this souvenir with a pinch of salt, other memorabilia, with no grand claims attached to them, are also doing pretty good on the e-commerce platform. As per a New York Post report, two life-sized wax statues of Queen Elizabeth II are also listed and are currently going at a price of $15,900 (~Rs 12.6 lakhs) a piece.

