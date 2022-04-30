Teacher Educating Kindergarten Students on 'Gender Pronouns' Divides Internet

A clip shows a kindergarten teacher talking about teaching kids about pronouns, where she explains that everybody should talk about pronouns and not assume. The video, initially shared on TikTok was catapulted to Twitter, after which, it has sparked a discussion on imparting lessons on pronouns to kids.

Gender sensitisation is one of the buzzwords nowadays. Making various spaces “gender-inclusive" has become one of the priorities for many organisations. Based on this, many people are advocating teaching pronouns to children and making schools gender-inclusive as well.

In the video, the woman, who is a kindergarten teacher, says, “I am going to start with a preface that you should be talking to your students about pronouns." She further says that people should stop calling them “preferred pronouns" and just use the term “pronouns".

The caption accompanying the video read, “Kindergarten teacher explains why teachers need to talk about pronouns with their students. She thinks we need to discuss gender and pronouns with five-year-olds."

Take a look at the video here:

https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1519537364875440128

The clip, having amassed more than 4.5 lakh, got the internet divided. While some tuned their reactions to the opinion, others put it under the lens of scrutiny.

One user wrote, “How about focusing on reading and writing skills – something in which American kids are lagging far behind when compared to the rest of the civilised world?"

https://twitter.com/CaliforniaRifle/status/1519896221300654080

Another user argued that determiners (he, she, they) are structural grammars, and cannot be compared with proper nouns (names).

https://twitter.com/FadedMagnet/status/1519867965277040640

“Know who is teaching your children," wrote another.

https://twitter.com/jsmith4966/status/1519739238543147008

“This isn’t education," stated one user.

https://twitter.com/esanzi/status/1519645732931883008

The Twitter account that shared this video posted another clip where another kindergarten teacher claims to break gender stereotypes whenever she gets a chance.

Take a look:

https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1519858113922224130

Discussions around teaching kids about gender pronouns have long been a part of the centre stage. Many people, including parents, dislike the idea that their kids are being introduced to gender pronouns. While many believe that they will not assign any pronoun to their children until they decide it themselves.

What are your thoughts on this?

