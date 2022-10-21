Telangana: 10-year-old Boy Becomes Citizen Journalist After Sister Gets Bitten by Poisonous Insect

A 10-year-old boy studying in class five in Telangana became a citizen journalist to resolve the civic problems in his native village. Accordingly, he held a sit-in protest in the early hours of Wednesday to bring the issues to the notice of the officials concerned.

10-year-old Keshava is a native of NTPC Gowthami Nagar Ex-Service Colony in Ramagundam Baldia of Peddapalli district, Telangana. His elder sister Vedasri was hospitalised when a poisonous insect in the weeds adjacent to the road bit her while she was jogging on the road in the early hours on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Shocked by the condition of his sister in the hospital, Keshava held a sit-in protest on the spot where Vedasri was bitten by a poisonous insect in the early hours. He continued his protest with folded hands by requesting the officials concerned to remove the weeds on both sides of the road to save the people from the poisonous insects. The primary school student also requested the officials concerned to make the road a ‘Swachh Road’ by maintaining the road in a proper way.

The protest by a 10-year-old boy became a topic of debate among the locals. They have been appreciating the boy who has been performing his social responsibility by bringing a civic problem to the notice of the officials concerned. They are eagerly waiting for the response from the officials to the protest taken by the boy who became a citizen journalist at a very small age.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here