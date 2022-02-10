Telangana Bus Conductor Charges Ticket For Passenger's Rooster in Bizarre Incident

As the Telanagana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) began implementing some innovative ideas and unique plans to improve revenues, a sincere bus conductor wanting to add to the efforts, sprang a surprise. He issued a ticket to a rooster accompanying a passenger in Telangana’s Karim Nagar district. A video of the incident went viral on social media soon after it caused raised eyebrows among fellow passengers. It is per norms that the TSRTC collects charges for luggage from its travellers. Generally, tickets are not issued for animals and birds in the RTC buses as the passengers are accustomed to bringing them along. However, a conductor of Godavarikhani depot in Karim Nagar district had issued a ticket for a rooster along with its owner.

The passenger, who questioned the conductor as to why he was collecting charge for the rooster, did ultimately pay for it. He was travelling to Karim Nagar town from Godavarikhani. The passenger, MD Ali, had been embarrassed initially. The conductor told Ali that as per government orders and RTC directions, they can collect charges from all living beings carried inside the buses. “We will issue tickets for the living beings along with the passengers or they have to get down," he had said.

The incident comes at a time when the new boss of the TSRTC, Sajjanar, has taken up several measures to improve services in order to get more revenues. Sajjanar has been coming up with new plans which have been lauded by travellers. People have been generally satisfied with the services.

Sajjanar adopted reforms in the TSRTC with some interesting plans to get people to their destinations, carry their luggage and improve services as per their changing demands and needs. At this point of time, the conductor was perhaps reluctant to risk losing any revenue for his organisation and had hence issued the ticket for the rooster.

Recently, the TSRTC boss issued fresh orders paving the way for people to carry their roosters, hens, goats and sheep in the buses for a safer journey. The new and yet surprising offer by Sajjanar came as a blessing for those who seek to visit the Tribal Festival of Sammakka and Sarakka in Medaram in Mulugu district beginning February 16. This is of course a reprieve for people to offer obeisance to the temples. However, it is to be seen whether the conductors will continue to issue tickets for roosters and other animals or if they will stop it in light of the orders that came in the wake of the tribal festival.

A similar incident occurred in Karnataka in September 2021. One Someshwar had to pay for his rooster when the conductor of a KSRTC bus issued a ticket after he boarded the bus at Peresendra village in Gudibande Taluk. This incident, too, had gone viral on social media. Someshwar had a local breed of a rooster in his hand. A bus conductor issued a ticket of five rupees for the fowl. Someshwar then got the bird seated on a seat. When fellow passengers asked him to pick the bird up so that the seat can be used by someone, he replied that he had bought a ticket for the bird and therefore he was right in getting it seated in a separate seat.

The conductor had charged ten rupees for the man and five rupees for the rooster. While many who watched the photo have criticised the conductor for levying bus fare for the poultry bird, some have taken the incident lightly. Conductors usually charge half a ticket for baggage or live animals or birds carried by the passengers.

