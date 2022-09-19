Telangana Caretaker Invents Solar Powered Light to Graze Donkeys in The Dark

Following the saying, ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’, a caretaker of donkeys from a remote area in Telangana invented a solar-powered light in order to graze the donkeys in the forest area when there is no sunlight. The images of the rural invention went viral on social media where the netizens have been appreciating the youngster.

Hussainappa is a native of Jaklair village in Makthal Mandal of Narayanpet district in Telangana. He has been working as a caretaker to the donkeys in the village in the nearby Nallamala forest to graze the donkeys daily.

As there is no charging facility for his mobile phone in the dense forest and it is difficult to show the route to the donkeys when there is no sunlight when they are returning to the village, he found a solution to this never-ending lighting problem.

Hussainappa thought of arranging solar panels along with a battery on the donkeys and charging the mobile phone with the battery charged with the solar power.

Within no time, he implemented his idea and made arrangements to provide lighting to the donkeys. Apart from the above-said arrangement, he also took rice and other food items in order to prepare his meals in the forest when the donkeys are grazing.

Some passersby took images of the inventor Hussainappa along with his invention when he was moving to the forest with donkeys and posted the images on social media where the images went viral. Netizens have been appreciating the donkey caretaker for his innovation with shares, likes and comments.

