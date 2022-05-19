Telangana Couple Holds Grand Naming Ceremony for Calf Born to 'Gaumata'

A couple from Telangana’s Yellareddypet showed their love and affection towards a calf born to their cow, whom they revere as ‘Gaumata’, by holding a naming ceremony for it. The video of the celebration in Rajanna- Sircilla district went viral on social media. The couple, Miriyalkar Raman Kishan and his wife, hold certain conservative beliefs and are strong upholders of the customs and traditions of their religion. They have been taking care of the cow for a long time and have treated it with regular pujas and prayers.

When the cow was pregnant, the couple also held a baby shower for it. After it gave birth to the calf, they performed a sacred waist thread ceremony for the newborn. On the 21st day, they conducted a naming ceremony for the calf at the Markandeya Temple amid Vedic chanting by Vedic scholar Uma Shankara Sarma and named the newborn Shivudu after Lord Shiva.

Advertisement

The couple decorated both the cow and Shivudu with new clothes and ornaments made of silver. With the invitation from the couple, the people from Yellareddypet and surrounding villages attended the naming ceremony and ate a delicious meal served as part of the event.

It is their belief that performing pujas for the cow would provide health, wealth and prosperity to the persons who treat it as a godly creature. The couple expressed their happiness to the crowd of people who attended the naming ceremony.

Animal lovers and representatives from various Hindu Associations lauded the couple.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.