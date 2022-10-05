Telangana Devotees Use Currency Notes Worth Rs 1.11 Crore to Decorate Goddess Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari

In an attempt to show their devotion towards their goddess in a priceless manner, devotees in Telangana have decorated Goddess Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Paramswari with currency notes valuing Rs.1.11 crore (One crore and eleven lakh rupees) as part of Devi Navaratri celebrations.

Going into the details, Devi Navaratri celebrations will take place annually at Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Temple which was located in Kalwakurthy in the Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.

The temple committee has been making various arrangements in order to conduct the celebrations in a grand manner with devotion for the past two decades.

During the nine-day-celebrations at the Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Temple, devotees in a large number visit the temple and perform special pujas to the presiding deity who appears in various forms of Goddess daily.

When News18 contacted, temple committee chairman Ramesh Babu said that this time they decided to conduct the celebrations in a novel way. Thus they informed the same to the members of the Kalwakurthy Kanyaka Parameswari Association members. He said that with the help of the association, the members of the temple committee have collected Rs. 1.11 crore from the devotees and decorated the Goddess in the temple with currency notes instead of flowers. After came to know about this, devotees in large numbers thronged the temple to have a glimpse of the presiding deity who was decorated with currency notes valuing huge amounts.

Ramesh Babu said that they returned back the currency notes to the devotees who had given them to the members of the temple committee after performing special pujas to the Goddess Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari.

