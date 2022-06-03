Telangana Government Doctor Declares Woman Dead, She Comes Alive in Private Hospital

In a bewildering incident, a doctor issued a death certificate to a severely sick woman patient. The incident took place in the Government Area Hospital of Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district. Munnuri Archana from Chinna Hyderabad was married to Balakrishna Reddy of Tatipalli in Munipalli mandal recently. Archana who has been suffering from an illness was staying in her parents’ house. Her health condition deteriorated on May 7. Her father Narasimhulu rushed her to Government Area Hospital in Zaheerabad. The duty doctor at the hospital, Dr Santosh, examined her. Archana underwent ECG examination and after going through the report, the doctor declared her dead. The same was entered in the register and accordingly, Dr Santosh issued a death certificate.

However, Narasimhulu took her to a private hospital in Sangareddy where the doctors declared her alive after conducting the tests. But they didn’t give any assurance about her health condition for another 24 hours. After starting treatment, Archana regained consciousness on the very next day. She was discharged on May 28 after a full recovery. Now she is staying at her parents’ home. Furious with the doctor who issued a death certificate to Archana, her father Narasimhulu and husband Balakrishna Reddy registered a complaint against Dr Santhosh with the district collector, hospital medical superintendent and the police.

