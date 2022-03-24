Telangana Man Designs Wooden Treadmill That Needs No Power, Gets Shoutout from IT Minister

Treadmills are widely used fitness equipment that is generally found in gyms and seldom at homes. It is because treadmills aren’t very mobile and affordable. However, a man hitting two birds with one stone has created an eco-friendly, wooden treadmill that is lighter in weight and on pockets as compared to conventional treadmills. In the 45-second clip shared on Twitter, a man is seen building the treadmill, including applying the wheels, and the ramp that runs on them. Later, he tests his creation and himself walks on the wooden treadmill. It works smoothly, and the best part is that it requires no electricity to run.

Sharing the clip of the manual wooden treadmill, the user, in the caption, wrote, “Amazing treadmill that works without power." Take a look:

The video also managed to catch the attention of the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development for the state of Telangana, K.T. Rama Rao. Rao shared the video on his Twitter and also tagged T-works in the caption asking them to connect with the man. T-works, touted as India’s largest prototyping centre, is an initiative by the Telangana government to provide the right place and tools to creators and innovators.

Mr Rao, coupled the video with the caption that read, “Wow! T-Works, please connect and help him scale up."

Including the attention of Rao, the video has managed to accumulate more than 1.5 lakh viewers since it was catapulted to social media through Twitter. Netizens shower praises for the creativity this man had shown.

One user stated how the creation is “simply amazing" for fitness enthusiasts.

“Hats off to this man," said one user.

Another user called it “Ingenuity at its best."

The innovation gained traction and many netizens also tagged the likes of UNDP, IUCN, PMO, and Anand Mahindra, in efforts to grant more reach of the clip. What do you think of this energy-efficient wooden treadmill?

