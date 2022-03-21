Telangana Man Dials 100 Six Times to Complain about Wife Not Cooking Mutton Curry, Held

A man from Telangana was taken into custody after he dialled 100 six times to complain about his wife not cooking mutton curry. According to Telangana Today, Naveen from Cherla Gowraram village in Kanagal mandal was inebriated when he made the calls. The police ignored him after the first call, but when he called another five times, the police decided that Naveen should be taught a lesson about not misusing ‘dial 100’. A case of nuisance was registered and the caller was taken into custody on Saturday and later let off with a warning.

The Telangana Today report says that Naveen consumed liquor Friday night. He then bought mutton and asked his wife to cook it. When the wife saw his inebriated state, she refused to cook it. Angry at her refusal, the man dialled 100 six times to lodge a complaint against his wife. Kanagal SI Nagesh told Telangana Today that people should not misuse ‘dial 100’ facility which is meant to help people in emergencies. The case was filed against Naveen for wasting police’s time, the SI added.

Prank calls are common and sometimes, these instances come to light through social media. The joke, an audio recording that was uploaded to YouTube earlier in February, seems to record a conversation between a telecaller from a bank and a prospective customer. The woman telecaller tries to ask the man on the line if he needs a load and explains to him the various loans that they offer such as a car loan, home loan etc.

The man instantly says he wants a loan because he wants to buy a train. He also told her that he made a living selling samosas and fried snacks for Rs 1,500 a day and that he needed a Rs 3000 crore loan to fund his train. The man also informed the customer support executive that he did not have a bank account but needed the load.

