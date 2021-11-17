Telangana Man Installs Dead Wife’s Statue for Rs 7 Lakh, Worships it Daily

As they say, true love never dies. People come up with different ways to express their love and devotion to someone. An 86-year-old man, Hanumanthayya, from Gadwal town of Gojulabba Gadwal district in Telangana, has gone the extra mile by installing a statue of his wife after her demise. He spent almost Rs 7 lakhs to construct the statue. He decided to install the statue of Rajayalaxmi, who died in 2019, after he couldn’t forget her memories. The statue was installed in his fields with the help of his family members and he worships it every day. A woman from Andhra Pradesh had built a temple for her husband in their locality. Hailing from the Podili Mandal in Prakasam, Padmavathi had lost her husband in an accident. Similar incidents have taken place in other parts of south India, too A businessman from Tamil Nadu, Sethuraman, installed a life-sized statue of his wife, Pitchimaniammal, at their home in Madurai after her death. He hired an artisan to create a 6-foot statue of his wife which was unveiled 30 days after she passed away.

A 57-year-old businessman from Karnataka’s Koppal, K Srinivasa Gupta, installed a silicone statue of his wife at his newly-constructed home.

Advertisement

“There are no limitations to love. Each individual expresses love in unique ways. Some people do it when they are around their loved ones, while some don’t express it even though hold a lot of love. The ones who feel guilty for not expressing their love while someone was alive are the people who usually show grand gestures of statues as a testimony to their love," Dr. BV Pattabhiram, psychologist, told News18.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.