Telangana Man Invents Paddy-planting Machine Using YouTube to Help Struggling Farmers

Necessity is the mother of invention, they say, and the paddy-planting machine invented by a young farmer, an ITI pass out, in Telangana, would make ample justice to the golden proverb. The unique invention has become a daily driver in bailing the locals out of financial difficulties, thus becoming a boon to the farming community.

Diving into the details, Kammari Nagaswamy, a native of Kachapur village of Bhiknoor Mandal in Kamareddy district, Telangana, passed out from ITI and helped his family financially by taking up a job in a private company in Hyderabad. The life-threatening Covid-19 pandemic that engulfed the globe into monumental crisis saw Nagaswamy losing his job.

Out of job, Nagswamy saw himself packing and returning to the base, his native village. There, he decided to make a livelihood from one-acre farmland bought with the support of his mother.

Advertisement

Nagaswamy couldn’t fathom seeing the difficulties faced by the farmers while planting the paddy. He also noticed that there was a shortage of farm labour to plant the paddy manually. It was then, that he decided to take matters into his own hands, quite literally, by investing in a paddy planting machine on his own.

He began watching DIY tutorial videos on YouTube to educate himself and had a simple goal in his mind: build a machine. Though he was supported by his brother Sandeep Kumar, it took Nagaswamy one year time to invent a paddy planting machine. The build cost him Rs 50,000. The contraption was fitted with two-12volt batteries and a BRTS motor.

According to Nagaswamy, the machine will run on batteries, thereby eliminating the manual work. The machine will plant the paddy in five rows at one go.

Two rods are additionally fixed onto the motor in order to accommodate a specified quantity of paddy to sow, filling up five rows in the farm field simultaneously.

Advertisement

Needless to say, Nagaswamy has inspired other farmers who use the unique invention to sow their own paddy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.