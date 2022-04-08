Drinks, 'Marriage', 'Divorce': Telangana Man Lodges Complaint after 'Hubby' Deserts Him

A marriage between two inebriated men was declared null and void after one of the parties was Rs 10,000. Chilipched sub-inspector Mohammad Gouse said that a 21-year-old man from Jogipet of Sangareddy district in Telangana used to go to Dumpalakunta village of Medak district to consume toddy. At the liquor shop, he befriended a 22-year-old auto-driver from Chandur village and they became drink buddies. On April 1, they consumed toddy and got married at a local temple.

The incident came to light after the youngster staged protest in front of the auto-driver’s house next morning with the demand of leading a married life. It soon became the talk of the village after the youth registered a complaint at Chilipched police station. The baffled cops reached the village and tried to placate the youth. The auto-driver’s family members also tried to convince the youth to leave peacefully, but in vain. The 21-year-old then demanded Rs 1 lakh to take back his police complaint. At the end, village elders intervened and worked out a mediation strategy.

With the intervention of the police personnel and the village heads, the Jogipet youngster agreed to withdraw his complaint for Rs 10,000. As the parents of the auto driver paid the said amount to the Jogipet youngster, the day ended on a happy note.

